Davis R M Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 259,089 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 193,760 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,110,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.