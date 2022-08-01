Davis R M Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

