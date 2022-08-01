Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.73 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

