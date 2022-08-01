Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

