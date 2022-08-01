DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
DallasNews Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DALN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.
DallasNews Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
