DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

DallasNews Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DALN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 238,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in DallasNews by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About DallasNews

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.