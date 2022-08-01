Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
Shares of DSNKY opened at $26.48 on Monday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.
About Daiichi Sankyo
