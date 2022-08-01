Dai Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,408.94 or 1.00011388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,439,242,447 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

