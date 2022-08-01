D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 375 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $191.48 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

