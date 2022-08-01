D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,736,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.68.

VRTX stock opened at $280.41 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.