D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $315.46 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

