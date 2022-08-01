D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

