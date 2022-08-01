D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 58 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CACI International by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $302.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

