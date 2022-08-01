D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.