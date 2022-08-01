D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

