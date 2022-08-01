CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.16.

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

