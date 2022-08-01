CumRocket Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,734.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $49,734.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CumRocket has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.
About CumRocket
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
Buying and Selling CumRocket
