CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after purchasing an additional 569,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.50. 6,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,282. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

