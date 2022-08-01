CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.4 %

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.71%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,006 shares of company stock worth $643,214. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

