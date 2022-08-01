CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 29,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

