CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 16.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $119.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

