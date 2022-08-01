Crystal Rock Capital Management Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after acquiring an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $396.68. 6,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

