CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $568,260.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 12% against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $651,028.49 and approximately $568,260.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,252,702 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars.

