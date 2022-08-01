CryptoTycoon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,286.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $287,262.36 and approximately $14,286.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00008546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,975 coins and its circulating supply is 145,792 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

