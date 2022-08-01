CryptoFlow Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $274,847.40 and $231.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00626019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoFlow Coin Trading
