CryptoFlow Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $274,847.40 and $231.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00626019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

