Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIHY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Croda International in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Croda International has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

