Critical Review: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 1 4 0 2.80 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 542.86%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Ouster.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -296.75% -44.00% -36.82% A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 9.10 -$93.98 million ($0.65) -2.71 A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 28.87 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -4.59

A2Z Smart Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ouster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ouster beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

