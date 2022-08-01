Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 9% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $86.38 million and $4.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,038.59 or 0.99928117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00044196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027817 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

