Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 66.0% in July

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,757 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,788 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

