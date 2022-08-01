Credit Suisse Group Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €145.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.13.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

