Credit Suisse Group Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $126.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

TFI International stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after buying an additional 577,450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

