Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £110 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £110 ($132.53) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($144.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.07) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($144.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($121.69) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £105.71 ($127.36).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 98 ($1.18) on Monday, hitting £107.46 ($129.47). 1,207,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,452. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($96.73) and a 52 week high of £112.90 ($136.02). The firm has a market cap of £166.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,925.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

