Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.86. 5,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 92.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

