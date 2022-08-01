CPR Investments Inc. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

