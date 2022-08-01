CPR Investments Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CPR Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $494.75. 12,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

