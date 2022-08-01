CPR Investments Inc. Sells 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $263.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,550. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

