CPR Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises about 1.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

SPXL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,579. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.