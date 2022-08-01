CPR Investments Inc. Invests $53,000 in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 19.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 41,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,533. Arrival has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

