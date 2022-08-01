CPR Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 19,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $94.59. 8,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

