CPR Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance comprises 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.02. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,129. The stock has a market cap of $312.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,101.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,101.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

