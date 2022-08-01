CPR Investments Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $332.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.