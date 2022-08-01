CPR Investments Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ROM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,510. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

