CPR Investments Inc. Acquires 5,524 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,708. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

