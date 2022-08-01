Cowen Initiates Coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of VSCO opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

