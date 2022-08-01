Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €33.23 ($33.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. Covestro has a 1 year low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($61.47).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

