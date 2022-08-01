Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.