Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $86.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $75.69 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

