COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,060,400 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 43,378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,011.6 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of CICOF opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
About COSCO SHIPPING
