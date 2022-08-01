COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,060,400 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 43,378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,011.6 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CICOF opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

