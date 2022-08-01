Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,428,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

