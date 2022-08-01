Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

