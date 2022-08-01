Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $44.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GLW opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

